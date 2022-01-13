I am completing my fourth year of service as chair of the Prince William County School Board, and what a four years it has been.
Appointed, elected in a special election and reelected to a full term, I began the process of representing the people of Prince William with a community-developed platform to improve our schools.
That platform focused on improving student success, safety and security, space and infrastructure and salaries. I have made significant progress in each of these areas over my term.
We expanded student opportunities and improved student performance by adding positions at the Governor’s School at Innovation Park, admitting a record number of Prince William students to the Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, creating new Career and Technical Education programs and reforming our special education programs.
We have given all employees record raises each year for the last four years, adjusted base starting salaries and made commitments to do more in the future. We have led the country on sustainability by being named a Green Ribbon School Division by the United States Department of Agriculture. We have continued to upgrade and build schools while reducing borrowing and saving money.
We have added counselors, psychologists, social workers and nurses at a record pace. Managing the pandemic and reopening the schools was done safely and became a model for surrounding divisions. We were the only school division to have safe in-person instruction for our special education and most vulnerable learners since September 2020.
We continue to operate schools safely with the heroic efforts of our teachers, staff and administrators. Our music instructors, coaches and activities coordinators have also done a terrific job in making sure students can start returning to a normal life.
Our 2020 strategic plan was delayed by the pandemic. Dr. LaTanya McDade, our new superintendent, began her first 100 days with visits to every school, meetings with parents and community leaders and by making sure schools opened safely for in-person instruction. Her commitment to re-engagement, recovery and acceleration for our students is critical and ongoing.
She and her staff have also drafted an impressive draft strategic plan, “Launching Thriving Futures,” for our division. It has been released to the public and is available on our website. The plan’s public hearing was held this week, and we intend to approve the final draft on Jan. 19.
This plan represents our collective core values and commitments. It was developed with input from over 4,000 stakeholders, including our students, teachers, administrators, community members, business leaders and elected officials. I am very proud of the draft document and all of the work McDade and her staff have done. It entails much of my platform, this board’s goals and what our community desires in its schools.
The core values include equity, inclusivity, innovation, integrity, resiliency and well-being. It details the profile of a Prince William Public Schools graduate: one who should be a critical thinker, a good citizen both personally and digitally, a visionary innovator, resilient, and a global collaborator. We are committed to learning and achieving for all, a positive climate and culture, family and community engagement and organizational coherence.
Prince William Public Schools are a foundation for our community, and we aspire to prepare our students to be the citizens and leaders of tomorrow. I believe our strategic plan will help us launch the next generation to thrive and achieve at the highest levels, while making a significant impact on our community and the world.
Dr. Babur Lateef is chair at-large of the Prince William County School Board.
