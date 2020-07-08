Editor: Why do Arlington Public Schools and the School Board consistently choose options that result in less meaningful education options for our children?
Last spring, when other counties and private schools continued to teach new content despite the school closures, APS decided that teachers would not teach anything new.
This fall, APS has decided that students will only receive live instruction two days per week – e.g., 40 percent of the time.
Many other states already have stated intentions to return to school full-time. Other countries have done the same ,with minimal health impact. APS (and our publicly elected – and replaceable – School Board) should explain why others can make it work but APS cannot.
Among the points APS should explain include:
• Why did the hand-selected task force on reopening only consider two options for return to school, neither of which called for full-time instruction?
• Among the six priorities guiding the process, why did none of the six include providing a quality education to our students?
• What studies (if any) suggest that the minor benefits from supposed social-distancing (ever see kids try to social distance?) are worth the dramatic impact from the substantial lost instruction time?
• How will our students compete with their peers from other states and countries when they receive only 40 percent as much instructional time?
• How are parents supposed to choose between options when APS has failed to give provide robust information about how either option will work?
The challenges of COVID-19 are substantial. But APS, which prides itself on being a leading school district, should act like one. Our children deserve a more thoughtful approach that places the quality of their education at the forefront.
Ray Oswald, Arlington
