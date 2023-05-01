The Bel Air Woman’s Club celebrated 50 years of community service to the Woodbridge area, including Dale City, Montclair, Dumfries and Lake Ridge, with a fashion show and brunch at the Old Hickory Golf Club on March 18.
The event highlighted not only fashions, but the many community service projects and achievements of the Bel Air club. To all the local merchants and the businesses who donated to this event, a very grateful thank you.
– Karen A. Attreed, President, Bel Air Woman’s Club
