Despite almost five months of free COVID-19 vaccines in 80,000 different places, nearly 80 million Americans have failed to get the shot. This shows that nothing should be done to play further into the hands of the vaccine hesitant.
The current rush to put more booster shots into the system and the reasons being tendered, in my opinion, would combine to make the hesitant even warier.
The vaccine hesitant will argue that if after six months it has turned out that the vaccine could not protect the vaccinated, then they have not only succeeded in avoiding the risks (associated with the indeterminate side effects), but were also right in not trusting the vaccines generally.
Suppose a booster shot is going to be given because the efficacy of the vaccines already given wane over time. In that case, that will encourage the vaccine hesitant to wait and watch how the booster shots, too, will turn out and prefer to continue observing the COVID-19 guidelines such as wearing a mask and frequently washing hands. The test size of the booster shots was also small, so that will not be enough to prove its effect on a larger scale.
Long-term monitoring and evaluation of what has already been approved and detailed research to provide empirical evidence and increased public sensitization campaigns are recommended.
Comfort Mantey, Woodbridge
