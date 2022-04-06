I am aware that there is a shortage of bus drivers in our county, having seen fliers and advertisements in lots of places. I do not know its root cause, but I do know that it affects everyone in our school.
Every day after school, dozens of kids are forced to wait outside for buses to come back and pick them up because there aren’t enough drivers to take them home all at once. I especially see it in my own life because I am a three-sport athlete who has depended on buses to take my team to other schools.
I have dealt with late buses in the past, and it’s never fun. Earlier this month for orchestra assessment at Woodbridge High School, my orchestra had to leave at 1 p.m., before the school day ended, just to get there and wait three hours in a classroom before our assessment. All this because we couldn’t be provided with a bus at the time we needed one.
Additionally, my little sister, a fifth-grader at Ellis Elementary, was recently informed that her fifth-grade field trip, which she had been looking forward to all year, had been canceled. The reason was, once again, lack of bus drivers to support the trip.
This shouldn’t be taken as a complaint; my goal in writing this is to spread awareness of the widespread nature of this situation to the readers. I don’t know why it’s happening, but I can’t imagine that bus drivers get paid that much money, which I would think would be a major cause.
The impacts of a bus driver shortage are already felt at every school, some more than others. If we don’t have an effective plan for hiring drivers, what’s next? What happens if no one wants to be a bus driver? What will we have to change to adapt to that scenario? The answer right now is not to ignore it and just hope it gets better.
– Tyler Hruska, Manassas
Editor's note: Tyler Hruska is a sophomore at Unity Reed High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.