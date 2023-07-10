Bringing commercial airline service to Manassas Regional Airport has been in the pipeline and a dream since 1992, when previous commissions and city councils built the air traffic control tower and then subsequently built the terminal in 1996.
Manassas was recently approached by a Virginia-based airport operator, Avports, which serves 11 airports and saw the opportunities here to bring local passenger air service and offered an unsolicited bid to fund operations and renovations to support public air travel.
Per state regulation, after receiving an unsolicited bid, the city issued a public request for proposals. One proposal was received. On June 12, City Council voted unanimously to send that proposal to the Airport Commission for review, and on June 15 the Airport Commission received a recommendation from the airport selection committee to accept the proposal.
At that time, the Airport Commission voted that the received proposal meets the requirements of the Request for Franchise Proposal and recommended the proposal to City Council. I was honored to be a part of that history-making decision, and I strongly encourage the City Council to approve this amazing opportunity.
Thanks to a combination of the visionary leadership from the mayor and city leaders, patience and luck, this dream is on the verge of becoming a reality. Local travelers will have new, convenient, accessible air travel options to popular destinations. Manassas will be faster, smaller and more convenient than Dulles/Reagan/BWI and, most importantly, all of this will come at no cost to the taxpayers.
As chairman of the commission, I can also promise that we will continue to maintain and improve the current environment for private and business flights. This is the ultimate game-changer and will not only enhance our standing in the region, but will be a major benefit for all of us going into the future.
– Ross W. Snare IV, Chairman of the Manassas Regional Airport Commission
