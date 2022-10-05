The Prince William Board of County Supervisors will soon update the Comprehensive Plan, which will have lasting effects on the future of affordable housing in our county.
As the rabbi of Ner Shalom, I and my congregation strive to bring peace, freedom and justice to all people, and affordable housing accessibility is essential to that mission. Ensuring all residents of the county are housed is a value gleaned directly from our holy Scriptures, as Isaiah exhorts us: “Is not this the fast I choose, to unfetter the shackles of injustice and bondage…and bring the homeless into your house.”
Currently, Prince William falls short of providing adequate amounts of affordable housing to its residents. This, in turn, hampers our residents from being financially secure and self-reliant and from living a life that allows them to enjoy the same blessings as many others in our community.
Our county lacks over 8,000 affordable housing units, according to its own estimates. Increasing affordable housing throughout the entire county helps the very people that contribute to our community most, such as educators, firefighters and police officers.
Affordable housing also helps those in our community that need assistance most. We have a duty to ensure all residents can continue to live in our county.
I strongly encourage the board of supervisors to prioritize updating our county’s zoning to ensure more affordable housing is accessible throughout the entire county. May this year of 5783 be marked as the year that Prince William made significant advancements in affordable housing accessibility across the entire county.
– Lizz Goldstein, Woodbridge
