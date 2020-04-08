Editor:
The entire world has been riveted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and rightly so. But it would be tragic if the devastation caused by the virus distracted us from the underlying reason we are facing this disease and are likely to face more new infections in the future.
Like COVID-19, 75 percent of new infectious diseases originate in animals, said Dr. Mandeep Dhaliwal of the United Nations. As climate change advances, disease-carrying organisms are expanding into new environments. Unless we act, the economic and personal pain of the COVID-19 pandemic is only the first of many similar tragedies.
As a registered nurse at a local hospital, I expect a surge of infected patients to arrive sooner or later. I have personal experience with the widely-reported shortage of appropriate personal protective equipment, so when the wave comes, I expect, even assume, that I or my friends will be infected while providing care to others. I worry about infecting my husband.
Even so, I recognize that the COVID-19 outbreak is a symptom of a greater disease; our failure to care for the planet well enough that we can care for one another.
The good news is that we are not powerless. We have the power to demand meaningful change. We have the power to demand an aggressive shift away from deadly fossil fuels to the energy sources of the future. We must refuse to take “no” for an answer when our health is the question.
As you sit in lockdown, please remember that our past acquiescence to devastation has brought us to this point. Above all, realize that we can have a much brighter future, if we dare to claim it.
Erica Mitrano Bardwell, RN, Arlington
Bardwell is a member of Physicians for Social Responsibility and Alliance of Nurses for Healthy Environments.
