The air quality crisis we’re experiencing is only going to get worse when it includes the running of the data centers on their backup generators. This is a strategy the data center industry is pushing because there just isn’t enough electricity. Virginia’s electric grid capacity is going to take too long to build out, and Compass, QTS, Amazon and the like want to be up and running now.
Prince William County is planning what is best for the data centers and developers and not what will keep the citizens of this county secure and safe. Air quality incidents here are going to be worse than in other places because we will have the added pollution from the diesel generators that all these data centers will be running.
I’m one of those people – 80 years old with an 84-year-old husband – in the at-risk group when air quality is poor. What about all those children who have breathing issues and will have to deal with even worse air quality? Our local government has no scientific information on which to evaluate these critical decisions. Where is our water study? I for one will not allow politicians to endanger the lives of old people like me and children.
Here's a scenario: It’s the summer, maybe 100 degrees and there’s another air quality alert. Then all of a sudden, the power goes out because there are too many data centers running. Guess what, now you can’t go outside because the air is bad, but it’s too hot to stay inside, too.
The citizens of Prince William have achieved worldwide media coverage. Our power is real; our reach is huge. It’s now time for everyone to speak up. Our current path forward is dangerous for all of Prince William County.
– Marilyn Karp, Haymarket
Let see if Village Place Technology Park (built on abandoned homes) burns down the neighboring town homes and school. We will see if downtown Haymarket vacates from the fumes, noise, radiation, etc. If it doesn't, then we know Data Centers are not the Hell on Earth detractors claim they are.
