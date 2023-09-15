Those advocating building more low-income housing while opposing businesses like data centers should reconsider. It may sound good at first but when you dig down on the numbers, it’s a bad idea.
Data centers consume about 8 cents in services from the county for every tax dollar, leaving 92 cents for other purposes. Homes or residences – whether apartments, condos, townhouses or single-family – break even at about $500,000 assessed value. Those units under that are revenue negative – they consume more money in services than paid in taxes.
This means that every residence in the county must subsidize these revenue negative units. Every residence, even those that are revenue negative, are subsidizing others via higher tax rates.
The key is to balance this with high-revenue positive ventures like data centers and other commercial property. If the Prince William Board of County Supervisors were to make this a priority, the county could very quickly get its anemic 85%/15% residential to commercial tax base moved to healthier territory like Arlington’s 60%/40% or Fairfax’s 65%/35%, thereby easing the pressure on the residential taxpayer by increasing the business properties that are paying taxes but not consuming much in services
– Thomas Whitmore, Manassas
How can we be more sensitive to the needs of electrons than we are to our citizens? The case being made here is that people are inefficient and messy. They drive cars to work. They have children who go to school. The read books at the library. They aspire to the same quality of life many of us already enjoy. Are we to tell them there’s “no room at the inn” because Amazon got there first?
Since when did electrons become a constituency? Has our affinity for cat videos overcome our basic human empathy? And why am I increasingly having this debate with Democrats who support runaway data center development more to placate pay-to-play donors than to serve any legitimate social need they claim to serve?
Affordable housing is meant to accommodate those members of our workforce on their first rungs of the economic ladder. This basic human need cannot be denied because cost accountants have deemed it “revenue negative”.
In a progressive society it is common for the fortunate to assist the less fortunate. In this seller’s market for our land, why are we surrendering our very sovereignty and giving tax discounts to the wealthiest corporations on our planet? Why are we saying a segment of our population is undeserving because they can’t yet fully pay their way?
I’ll meet the author half way. Raise the computer & peripheral tax on data centers and earmark a portion of the increase for an affordable housing trust fund. Now citizens in need can be made “revenue neutral” without raising residential property taxes.
The increase in the computer tax rate can yield increased revenue from fewer data centers, relieving the necessity of building them next to homes or schools or crowding out other essential businesses. Tamping down the feeding frenzy will relieve the upward pressure on land prices and make more land available for needed housing and other commercial purposes.
It’s a win-win. Unless you like electrons better than people.
Local economics 101, Well said.
