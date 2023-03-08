I am a 71-year-old mother, grandmother and business owner and a 40-year resident of Haymarket. I am deeply concerned about the data centers that were initiated by a few landowners on Pageland Lane.
From hundreds of acres, the project now encompasses 2,200 acres. To put that in perspective, the land that was purchased by Toll Brothers to build the Dominion Valley subdivision was 2,000 acres. As the National Parks Conservation Association stated, that is like having 150 Wal-Mart Superstores directly across the street from Manassas National Battlefield Park.
In an article, Mary Ann Ghadban, the owner of land on Pageland Lane, said she came up with the idea in 2019. Pete Candland, then the Gainesville District supervisor, lives nearby. That in itself presented a conflict. The opposing views were not heard.
In the past when developers and companies tried to build near the battlefield, a lady by the name of Annie Snyder knew what to do. She galvanized residents, politicians, organizations and anyone who would save the battlefield and the preservation of her beloved farmlands. Now her property is part of the data center fever.
We all have to come out of our COVID coma and get involved to make sure we have our voices heard. Please contact your Board of Supervisors member or the Coalition to Protect Prince William County and talk to your neighbors and friends.
We are not against data centers, but they need to be in industrial areas. Please, please, let your voice be heard.
– Fay Abulhasan, Haymarket
