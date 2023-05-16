First of all, as much as I hate to admit it, I am an old-timer in Haymarket. When Compass Datacenters announced a family-friendly open house at Bull Run Middle School on April 25, I just knew it was going to be another sad fairy tale (sadder than Bambi losing its mother).
You see, in 1994, Disney decided this beautiful area had so much beauty and history to offer, it would be a wonderful place to have a made-up history theme park, called “Disney’s America.”
Disney also had an open house at a local school. In the cafeteria, tables were filled with information about each attraction. Minnie and Mickey were there. Actually they were quite charming.
The Prince William County supervisors, at the time, were charmed, too, by the money and glitz. They approved 3,000 acres of Virginia property to be zoned for the imitation of a history park.
On a personal note: We had land connected to the Disney tract and could have become instant millionaires and left the area. Instead, we worked hard, started a business, raised a family and are now retired, having lived in the same house for 40 years.
Back to Compass and the fairy tale – we were told how wonderful an addition they would be for the area. Not using much water, not using much electricity, not polluting, making horse trails, having parks, being good to the animal habitat and not disturbing the Manassas National Battlefield Park.
The difference between Minnie and Mickey Mouse and the data center crew is that Minnie and Mickey have more honor and integrity. They knew they had to leave and they did. Please, Compass and QTS, follow the mouse.
– Fay Abulhasan, Haymarket
