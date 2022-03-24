I do not envy our Prince William Board of County Supervisors. They have a tough job: Coming up with the money to service all the needs of our county. However, I am against establishing data centers outside the already-designated Overlay District as a source of revenue.
If data centers are approved for areas outside the Overlay District, they will then be developed all over the county (from areas near Manassas National Battlefield Park to the Prince William Forest and beyond).
Why am I against this? The environment! Research tells us that data centers are detrimental when built near residential areas, parks, forests and other protected green spaces. Their carbon footprint is equivalent to that of the aviation industry. They severely interfere with forest habitats and significantly affect our water supply.
We owe it to future generations to protect the environment; this is how we care for our children, grandchildren and generations to come. The environmental crisis is an existential threat to our planet. We must mitigate it instead of adding to it. This is why we need to have a comprehensive plan regarding future development in Prince William. Before any commercial or residential development is approved for our county, an in-depth environmental impact study should be done.
– Dr. Lorraine Schooner, Gainesville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.