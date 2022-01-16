Some of us believe that the Earth is more than a natural resource and that the relationship should be reciprocal, that some land is sacred. Most cultures that recognize that sanctity include battlefields among those lands. It's why previous threats to Manassas National Battlefield Park have been defeated.
Environmental policies, for many, are more akin to a covenant with God than to economics or politics. Without that understanding, environmentalists may seem extreme or appear to be one-issue voters. For some of us, a threat to water, air or land evokes not only a spiritual response, but also a visceral one. It’s as if the threat were to our own bodies, and it is – even if it takes years to manifest in some form of environmentally triggered malady.
Until now, I have often reflexively considered “D” the safer environmental choice. No more. In Prince William County, the Democrats are further threatening the watershed and potentially defiling hallowed ground with mass data center approvals outside of the technology overlay before the county studies of the effects are even complete.
Democrats are choosing avarice over sustainability and risking quality of life for tax revenue that will likely evaporate as technology evolves.
With such decisions, the November election results are likely a harbinger of the coming midterms for there’s nothing quite like the motivation of heartbreak combined with the triggering of one’s survival instincts to clarify one’s loyalties and reignite the people.
– Bridget Bell, Gainesville
