I'd like to come to the defense of a proposed development that I believe is a good investment in our future: the Prince William Digital Gateway.
Prince William County already has a huge stretch of high-voltage power lines cutting through the county along Pageland Lane. The county also already has fiber optic cables in the same general area.
Recently, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors voted to take advantage of both resources – the power lines and the fiber optic cables – to create a high-tech corridor to produce needed economic growth, with less disruption to the environment than some other suggested uses for that area.
The Digital Gateway is the plan moving forward that can use those high-voltage power lines and those fiber optic cables that are already there to provide a gusher of tax revenue for the county.
Why wouldn't we want to use and take advantage of those pre-existing lines and cables? The Digital Gateway is the type of development we should welcome and that the community should get behind.
– Lori Pollacci, Manassas
