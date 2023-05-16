It has been said that a good ratio for development is approximately 70% residential properties and 30% commercial. With that baseline for success, Prince William County is in an unhealthy range of about 85% residential and 15% commercial.
What that means for the average resident is that there are too few tax-generating commercial properties in the county to properly relieve the high local tax burden on us, the hard-working taxpayers.
So if we need to increase business development in our county, let’s do it with some projects that look to the future – projects like the PW Digital Gateway. It has been approved by the Board of County Supervisors but now needs to be implemented so we can see some benefits.
As the world of technology grows, shouldn’t Prince William grab a share of it? A technology corridor like the Digital Gateway can bring needed high-tech jobs and is a good investment for the future.
The Board of Supervisors just needs to take the next steps to make it an economic reality.
– David Seyer, Manassas
(1) comment
I don't consider the Digital Gateway to be commercial. It fits industrial much better. Very few permanent jobs will be provided by the Digital Gateway, just huge sprawling buildings. If you fly over Prince William County it is looking pretty ugly these days. Acres and acres of big white rectangular roofs.
And, besides that, I don't know that the residential/commercial ratio you want is meaningful in the post COVID world.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.