The proper balance of business within the community is essential for the financial health of Prince William County. I am greatly concerned that without the right amount of business to provide a tax base, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors will simply shift the tax burden to residents.
Other areas in our region have experienced this phenomenon, taxing hard-working people into the choice of moving to “cheaper” areas. For example, few of the teachers, firemen and police who serve the District of Columbia actually can afford to live in the District.
A good balance between residential properties and business properties can make the tax burden easier for residents to share, providing jobs with shorter commutes and other possible benefits.
The PW Digital Gateway is the type of relatively low-impact business that will be a great help in restoring what is today an imbalance with more residential properties and not enough business properties in our county.
Not to mention, we sure could use some more high-tech jobs in Prince William, and the Digital Gateway can deliver them – thus propelling us into being more than just a “bedroom” community.
We should all support that.
– Edwin “Tony” Lopacki Jr., Manassas
