I’ve seen quite a bit of discussion on the data centers, especially along Pageland Lane near the battlefield. It’s a huge mistake to destroy our national treasures that should belong to the future generations to make way for these behemoth concrete bunkers.
I have managed data centers for many years, and I can tell you they do not create many long-term jobs, as some have mentioned. They for the most part can run themselves and have only a handful of full-time “caretakers” who monitor the environment and call out for help as needed to resolve issues.
But even more importantly – I wonder what thought has gone into what happens to these giant monstrosities when the technology advances even more and they find that a single data center can do the work of four? It wasn’t long ago that if you had a PC with an 850-megabyte hard drive, you were really somebody. Now we can get multiple terabytes on a single thumb drive. What happens when these giant buildings are abandoned and have no other usefulness?
It’s a huge mistake to destroy our Manassas Battlefield Park for the sake of temporary gains when there are so many other destinations for them elsewhere.
– Ray Kidwell, Manassas
