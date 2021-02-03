Editor: I admire the sentiment expressed in your Jan. 21 editorial [“Our View: The Hypocrisy Seems Unending”], regarding the lack of action by Fairfax leaders to open the county’s public schools.
The School Board has acquiesced to the teachers’ union on establishing the criteria for allowing the schools to reopen for in-person classroom, which to me is a complete abdication of the board members’ sworn duty.
I fully support employees, who feel that a workspace environment is unreasonably dangerous, taking action. They have two legal options: they can quit, or they can sue. But they can’t demand that the employer prove the workplace isn’t as dangerous as they, the employees, believe it is. Talk about putting the shoe on the wrong foot!
The teachers’ union should be obligated to make a case in a court of law to support its position that teachers in a classroom setting will be exposed to a significantly higher risk of fatal consequences than the rest of the roughly 22-to-65-year-old population in the U.S.
The Heritage Foundation reported that, as of Jan. 21, 65,952 American citizens under the age of 65 have died from the corona virus (you can Google that). That’s roughly 1 in every 5,000. Of those under 65 who have died, 118 were under 15.
Lots of schools in the U.S. and around the world have been conducting in-person classroom teaching since September. If the teachers’ union can find enough school districts in the world where the fatality rate of teachers or students significantly exceeds the numbers above, then they have a case.
Setting the acceptable statistical significance levels for such a study is routine, particularly in the medical-testing profession. If the union cannot show that teachers or students currently in classrooms are experiencing statistically significant higher mortally rates than those is the general population, quit or go back to work.
Does the School Board have the courage to take that stand?
Jerry O’Shaughnessy, Vienna
