I am 81 years old. I moved to Catharpin 3½ years ago believing it would be the last move of my life. Nobody mentioned the PW Digital Gateway, which borders my property on two sides.
I grew up on a dairy farm. My new home, with cattle grazing in my backyard, evoked fond memories of my childhood. I was livid when I heard about the Digital Gateway, ready to sue everyone involved in my purchase of the property, even when my agent told me I had struck gold. Fortunately, I am economically secure.
My agent suggested I research the project. Further reading informed me that the Digital Gateway would be a boon for the county. It will give the county the means to compete with neighboring counties. My agent then helped me join my property with the others that comprised the Digital Gateway.
Most of us have noticed the digital influx that has turned Loudoun County from a backwater community into one of the wealthiest areas in our nation. Why do the Digital Gateway’s opponents wish more of such wealth for Loudoun and Fairfax County, while condemning Prince William to remain in the last century?
I’m tired of misinformation. It’s time for us to move forward, to provide the commercial revenue base that will allow our teachers and other public employees to be paid on a par with those in neighboring counties.
I’m still not looking forward to another move. My abilities have deteriorated in the few years since I moved here. It is fortunate that the increased value of my property will allow me to buy another similar property and allow me to hire people to do all the packing and moving.
At least Prince William will be better off than when I moved here.
– Jack Seeley, Catharpin
And with that cue the same five negative people who always dial up that same tired and factually inaccurate line of, "it'll be worse for all of us who don't get to sell and leave."
