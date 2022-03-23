I am writing in response to the article “Average gas prices reach record high in Virginia; no relief in sight,” published online on March 8. The article talks about this price jump being negative, but I also want to focus on its positive aspects.
The article states this is a record, surpassing one set in 2008 during the Great Recession. The doubling of gas prices is directly a consequence of Russia’s decision to invade Ukraine.
Russia is one of the biggest oil suppliers for the United States, and the U.S. has banned all oil imports from Russia in order to separate Russia from the global economy. This is also demonstrated through businesses like Starbucks and McDonalds shutting down in Russia.
Americans may consider this a sacrifice as it negatively affects our economy; however, it demonstrates our support for Ukraine as the conflict continues.
– Chloe Lewis, Fairfax
