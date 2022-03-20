I am very concerned with huge “hidden” infrastructure costs by approving the Comprehensive Plan amendment for the PW Digital Gateway. The amendment puts 92 data centers on 3½ square miles of rural agricultural land between Manassas National Battlefield Park and Conway-Robinson State Forest in Gainesville.
The Dec. 16 traffic addendum shows “hidden” infrastructure costs may be as high as $1.5 billion for the following:
Upgrading 26-plus miles of roads around Gainesville to support increased traffic (estimate $750 million cost)
Upgrading Route 234 between Gainesville and Dumfries to support increased through traffic (estimate $333 million cost)
Upgrading public utility services (estimate many tens of millions of dollars)
An independent study found that the amendment overestimates the possible tax revenue by 165%, and the county Finance Office found an overestimation by 80%. This estimation does not include depreciation and leasing rates, which would further reduce estimated tax revenues.
Interest payments on debt to pay for infrastructure upgrades will exceed the anticipated tax revenues for the first three to six years of the project and take beyond 2040 to fully repay. The result is a decrease in the county’s available net revenue, decreasing money available for schools and producing no additional revenue until after 2040.
Unfortunately, the county planning staff does not appear to be evaluating the infrastructure upgrades. The citizens of Prince William will not know if this amendment is financially responsible for several months. This is not an open process.
– John Lyver, Gainesville
