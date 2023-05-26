Letter: Get prescription costs under control
The rising cost of prescription medications is of key importance for lawmakers, and for good reason. The more money patients pay for their medications, the less likely they are to fill prescriptions after they’re written.
What happens behind the scenes of pharmacy transactions, and the process of how the patient’s expense is determined, remains largely unaddressed in the public policy conversation. Lawmakers need to bring greater awareness and accountability to supply chain issues that are raising costs for patients and driving community pharmacists out of business.
At the heart of the matter are little known distributors in the drug supply chain called “Pharmacy Benefit Managers,” or PBMs. The practices of these organizations have been under scrutiny.
CVS Caremark, OptumRx and Express Scripts control nearly 80% of the drugs distributed across the country. These PBMs leverage their market position to raise costs for everyone else, including patients and the pharmacists that serve them. PBMs dictate how much patients pay for a medication, where they can fill their prescriptions and whether they can ultimately access the medicine their doctor prescribes.
– Benita Mutala, Woodbridge
