The impacts of climate change are no longer theoretical in our area. Our people are suffering now. Excessive heat and poor air quality, including from wildfire smoke, harms everyone, especially our most vulnerable and disadvantaged. Also, a big topic is profound flooding damage from extreme precipitation events.
We are clearly seeing the outcomes of the changing climate, including the disparate distribution of impacts. It is clearly time to act quickly and boldly.
Fortunately, we have some strong leaders in our communities, including in Arlington County, where I live. We need to build on this leadership and do more.
On behalf of an alliance of local faith communities, advocates with the Faith Alliance for Climate Solutions (FACS) have thought carefully about how we all can make a difference to address climate change.
One concrete step our faith communities can take is to install electric vehicle chargers in their building parking lots to be accessed by residents of our multifamily apartment and condo communities. Those residential buildings struggle with providing adequate vehicle charging infrastructure.
We have to pursue these and other innovative solutions and community partnerships if we are going to move at the pace and scale needed to address climate change and achieve climate equity.
– Julie Rosenberg, Board member, Faith Alliance for Climate Solutions, Arlington
