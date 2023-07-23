Thank you for your coverage of important local issues such as the PW Digital Gateway. It is a difficult issue for some, and some politicians who have supported it have won recently, and some politicians who have supported it have lost recently.
What concerns me is that our national economy has been in deep decline, and our president has taken a generally anti-business attitude, imposing more regulations and higher taxes, making it harder for businesses to survive.
That decline has filtered down to Virginia, and to Prince William County. Prince William needs stronger businesses, Virginia needs stronger businesses and America needs stronger businesses.
Let’s not miss an opportunity here in Prince William by needlessly delaying great ideas like the PW Digital Gateway. Let’s keep the ball rolling on this crucial project for more jobs, more economic growth and a stronger tax base for Prince William.
– Craig Whitmore, Woodbridge
(3) comments
The economy is not in "deep decline." GDP growth and job creation under Biden has already beat Trump. We are still seeing positive GDP growth this year just like every year Biden has been in office. And American businesses continue to grow, especially here in NoVA.
But yes, PWC needs more business revenue, and some people realize with growth comes increased costs and demographic change. PWC is a completely different place than it was 20 years ago. Just like Loudoun (another rapidly growing county).
Thanks for enlightening Mr Whitmore.
It's called progress, but some think think it's been going on for too long now!
