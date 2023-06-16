Consider the smartphone just about all of us use to contact a family member or business associate. The computer on your desk back at the office. The mysterious cloud where so much seems to go. The home security alarm connected to the Internet.
What do all of these have in common?
Data traveling over the Internet.
Does anyone think of the Internet as a passing fad?
No?
Then the evidence is clear: Today’s world needs plenty of data centers to handle the flow from our phones, computers, etc. The question is, who is going to benefit from all of those new jobs that can be created with a new high-tech corridor?
Will Prince William County benefit by continuing to move the PW Digital Gateway forward, or will we let those benefits go elsewhere?
And having those benefits doesn’t have to harm the environment. Working with the government, data centers can blend into the area with proper landscaping, and the watershed can also be protected.
We need the Internet, we need data centers, and we need to keep the ball rolling for the PW Digital Gateway.
– Stephen Potell, Manassas
