The integrity of a consistent policy message is what separates the character of our elected leaders, and even those in the community who can influence how we grow as a county, from those who are simply political opportunists.
“July 16, 2011
“Dr. Babur Lateef Signs Rural Crescent Protection Pledge
“The pledge states that signees will vote to uphold the crescent’s current 10 acre minimum residential zoning and will follow other guidelines laid out in the comprehensive plan… After signing the pledge Dr. Lateef advocated the need for smart growth. ‘Prince William County will continue to grow, but we must make sure we grow in a smart and responsible manner. There are areas in the county that need to be redeveloped and our focus should be there. Unplanned reckless development in rural areas causes congestion and sprawl; it ruins the quality of life for all residents of Prince William.’”
Given the overwhelming opposition from Prince William’s watershed management, the Historical Commission, the superintendent of Manassas National Battlefield Park, dozens of local, state and national conservation organizations and even Fairfax County, it is stunning to read School Board Chair Lateef promoting the divisive Pageland Lane data center application within the “rural crescent” (“Lateef: Digital Gateway will benefit schools,” March 10 edition).
Facing the existential threat of climate change, now, more than ever, requires protecting our natural resources. That is the lesson we should be teaching our children; I know I do. We do not have to choose between economic growth and our clean drinking water, our history, our hallowed ground and our quality of life.
There is plenty of room still available in the data center opportunity zone, including 26 million square feet of data center development yet to be built. Educate our kids that sustainability begins right here at home.
– Elena Schlossberg, Haymarket
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.