In recent years, climate change and the damage we are causing to the planet have been at the forefront of the news. However, it seems to trend for a little bit, then we all forget about it.
The reality is no one wants to purposely destroy the planet, but we have become a society that expects everything immediately. We fail to realize how our actions are damaging our planet.
There are so many many things we should and should not do that it becomes overwhelming, and sometimes it’s easier to just ignore it. But if we want to leave a planet that isn’t destroyed for future generations, we need to do something. One concern that seems to be overlooked is the destruction of animal habitats.
Animal habitat destruction is caused by a variety of reasons, including agriculture, land conversion for development, water development, pollution and climate change. Most of the habitat loss is due to land being used for development of roads, strip malls, parking lots and industrial sites. This leads to pollutants such as untreated sewage, mining waste and fertilizers that end up in the food web.
One of my favorite places to visit is the Neabsco Boardwalk. It allows you to walk across wetland and tall grass. The marsh filters pollution from the river and provides a habitat for a variety of birds, ducks and other marsh life. It’s a place that brings a sense of peace and tranquility.
In a time where the world seems to be in turmoil and electric devices run our life, it is nice to just get back to the basics, pop in headphones and enjoy the outdoors. The sunshine and the cool breeze in the fall are almost medicinal. However, for the world to continue to thrive, natural resources must be preserved.
We all play a part in the transformation of our attitudes and behaviors. We need to pay attention and protect our planet so that our children can have a place of solace like this – a place that allows them to breathe fresh air, a place of reflection and self-awareness. The time for change is now.
– Jessenia Ramirez, Woodbridge
