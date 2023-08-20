Living in Prince William County, I do not see many stars. I was reminded of this absence recently by a program from the Smithsonian called “Lights Out.”
Humans, for almost all of history, have been able to see way more stars than I can. They had stories and cultural traditions from ancient myths to astronomy. We are cut off from all of this because of the huge amount of artificial light in our communities.
This artificial light is unnatural and potentially unhealthy for us, as modern sleep research has found. It is also deadly for many insects, birds and bats. Researchers found that when a new bright gas station is built in a dark rural area, many insects are attracted at first but after a few years much less. Migrating songbirds (who migrate at night) are disoriented by building lights and killed in large numbers. In places like Dallas, people have come together and turned off the lights in buildings downtown.
Not long after I started thinking about this I saw the rendering of the QTS data center in InsideNoVa. This is exactly the type of building and lighting that damages wildlife and separates people from the night sky – large expanses of reflective glass and lights on the building and parking lot.
We have a long way to go on light pollution but one way we could start is by asking for light reduction in new buildings. Mitigation is possible.
I have not accepted the lack of viewable stars as unchangeable. I believe other folks might even agree when they think about it – whether it’s for star watching, protecting wildlife, protecting heath or saving money from using less energy, we can do better.
– Kevin Parker, Dale City
