Following the Prince William Board of County Supervisors’ vote to approve the Comprehensive Plan Amendment for the Digital Gateway last November, I urge the Planning Commission and Board of County Supervisors to continue moving forward with efforts to implement the transformative vision of the project.
The Digital Gateway aligns with the county’s strategic plan and provides an array of benefits through an increased tax base that will fund opportunities for schools, affordable housing, parks, trails, public health, transportation and other services.
The data centers that it would bring also offer significant national security advantages. These facilities are built to operate in situations where power has been disrupted, thereby ensuring their functionality in a national emergency.
It is critical to our national security apparatus that data management and its recovery from natural disasters or acts of terrorism remain vibrant and at the ready. Prince William is at the center of this strategy.
Additionally, data centers pave the way for cooperation between local, state and federal entities in identifying terrorist threats or coordinating in response to them.
Our county has been presented with a tremendous opportunity to initiate wide-ranging benefits to its residents and lead on the national security front. I hope the Prince William Planning Commission and supervisors will take the necessary steps to allow the plans for the Digital Gateway to continue moving forward during the coming months.
– Gene Stefanucci, Manassas
