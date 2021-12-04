The overwhelming majority of landowners and residents of Pageland Lane support a “Digital Gateway” restricted to data centers. The data center industry tells us that the Pageland Lane corridor is precisely where they want to be.
It is widely agreed that a healthy municipality should generate 35% of its tax base from commercial enterprises. A fully built-out Prince William Digital Gateway data center corridor would improve the quality of life of county residents by dramatically increasing the commercial tax base from its current paltry 12% level to the targeted mid-30% level.
The proposed PW Digital Gateway Pageland Lane corridor is less than 1% of the county’s total area of 222,700 acres but is expected to generate roughly 25% of the tax base needed to operate and maintain our entire county, including our schools, vital services and road infrastructure.
The Pageland Lane corridor is located on the eastern edge of the 117,000-acre Rural Crescent. The Rural Crescent area and policy was established in 1998, and it was intended to be revisited after 20 years. The Pageland Lane corridor is not rural anymore.
The Digital Gateway would create thousands of high-paying tech jobs. We don’t want to lose this opportunity to our neighbors.
Tell the Board of County Supervisors to do the right thing for the future of Prince William and vote yes to approve this once-in-a-lifetime smart growth opportunity.
– Mike Grossman, Gainesville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.