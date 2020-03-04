Editor: While leaders in Congress deliberate over which priorities to focus their attention on this year, one issue already has the bipartisan support necessary to reach the president’s desk.
The Restore our Parks Act, spearheaded by U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, has the support of 51 senators, while 330 members support the House version. This legislation takes a portion of federal revenue and directs it to deferred maintenance needs at national parks across the country, including the 19 sites managed by the National Park Service in Virginia.
As a former member of the Virginia Board of Conservation and Recreation, I have seen the important role parks play in protecting natural and historic assets, while promoting tourism and economic growth across the commonwealth. Increased use of and aging facilities in the Blue Ridge Parkway, Shenandoah National Park, and other assets like the George Washington Memorial Parkway, have created over a billion dollars in maintenance needs in Virginia alone.
Addressing these repairs now will save money and ensure historic sites, trails, and structures remain accessible to visitors. Sen. Warner, along with other members of Congress from Virginia, support this legislation – and deserve praise for doing so.
However, it is time this momentous legislation gets a fair hearing in each chamber, where overwhelming support already exists.
I encourage Congress to take up the legislation this year, so our parks enter this decade in better shape than they did during the last one.
Andrew Jennison, Vienna
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.