While we go about our daily lives in Prince William County, something terrible is happening. Our history is being erased, and in this case desecrated.
Scott Cemetery, a documented cemetery in the historic community of Thoroughfare just outside Haymarket, containing the graves of both indigenous people and African-Americans, is being erased before our eyes with the apparent approval of our county government. How can such an egregious act continue to occur while the county feigns ignorance and helplessness?
There is only one conclusion: The county does not care as much about our collective history as it professes. Otherwise, blatant desecration and erasure of a cemetery documented not only by the county but by other agencies would not happen.
How much injury and disrespect must the residents of Thoroughfare endure? Don’t the graves of the deceased, our most vulnerable, matter? The county seems to care more about property owners and developers than it does about our history, particularly African-American and indigenous history. I am horrified and outraged. You should be outraged, too.
If this can happen to the Scott Cemetery, it can happen anywhere in the county. More must be done. Demand that our county officials protect Scott Cemetery.
– Rhonda Reese, Gainesville
