Many following the story about the Prince William Digital Gateway proposal are missing the big picture. They may think it’s about protecting a battlefield, a state forest, a reservoir or even property values.
Yes, those things are in the mix, but the real story is about how special interest groups corrupt local government. And that’s why people throughout Prince William should be concerned.
The Pageland landowners have partnered with commercial real estate agents, data center developers, engineering consultants, marketing firms and lawyers to lobby the Board of County Supervisors to rezone their property for maximum value.
Zoning regulations exist specifically to limit the ability of individual landowners from altering the nature of their neighborhoods for selfish interest at the expense of the common good. That is why rezoning decisions are adjudicated by the government, presumably equitably, and based on all relevant information. The rezoning process should decide what is in the best interest of the entire county, not just a few landowners. No one has a right to have their property rezoned simply because they have become disenchanted with what they bought or think they can cut a better deal for themselves.
When I first got involved in this fight less than four months ago, I initially focused on its superficial facets. But with each new revelation, I became more incensed with the depth of infection in our government processes.
Look around. Every citizen of Prince William should be very concerned with the compromised equity and influence of special interests on our local government.
– Bill Wright, Gainesville
