I am writing in response to the letter titled “Data centers will harm the environment” (March 24 edition).
As someone who grew up in Gainesville, it's important to me that we, together, protect our local environment. So if the creation of these data centers is so bad, what should we do about it?
I believe protesting and bringing this issue to the local government would prove most effective. Maybe with some social solidarity we could somehow recycle the waste and detritus that comes from the data centers so the carbon footprint is minimized. Our current governor might not care at all about this, so local legislation will be the route to follow for legitimate change.
Our water supply and forestry is incredibly important and to have that ruined by data centers is incredibly sad and shameful. It is up to us as a community to bring about these changes.
– Maxwell Brown, Harrisonburg
