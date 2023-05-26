Thank you for the article of April 27 on citizen protests against Compass, one of the companies hoping to build the PW Digital Gateway (“Digital Gateway opposition escalating,” Page 1).
This massive 27 million square feet data center complex will be placed on 2,133 acres between the Manassas Battlefield National Park and Conway Robinson State Park and on top of the headwaters of the Occoquan Watershed. The impact will cause irreparable harm historically, culturally and environmentally to this fragile area.
Not the least of the many issues raised will be the drinking water for citizens in Alexandria, Fort Belvoir and the eastern section of Prince William County. The pollution from the “forever” chemicals used to operate data centers, impervious surfaces of buildings and paving, as well as the runoff due to the clear-cutting of forests and fields will have lasting effects.
Compass and QTS are asking the county for exceptions and special use permits during the rezoning and permitting process. Chris Curtis, vice president of acquisitions and development for Compass, claims that opponents of the Digital Gateway are making statements that “may not be accurate” or their concerns are “due to misinformation.”
If there is any misinformation out there, it is due to the non-transparency within this entire process and the non-disclosure agreements forged with Prince William. Fairfax County Water, the National Park Service and numerous advocacy organizations have argued that professional studies must be completed before this development goes forward.
Most local citizens agree.
– Margaret Gill, Gainesville
