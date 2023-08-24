In your recent article, “Prince William board rejects recommendation to add Digital Gateway area to historic register,” you report on yet another effort to derail the much-researched and much-debated PW Digital Gateway.
After so many months of hearings and votes that have advanced the Gateway, opponents throw up roadblock after roadblock.
While almost every square inch of Virginia could be labeled “historic,” why has the Prince William Historical Commission waited until now to make a recommendation rather than years ago?
I know there are those who disagree with development in the Digital Gateway area, but please consider the realistic alternatives. This is land that already has some development and is likely to have more.
If there is going to be development in the Gateway area, would you rather have housing that could flood the roads and the schools or data centers that provide jobs and tax revenue?
The PW Digital Gateway is a potential boon to our county. The Prince William Board of County Supervisors approved it; let’s get to it.
– Bibi Ribeiro, Manassas
