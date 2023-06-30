Last week’s primary elections provided tangible feedback on the irresponsible data center development best exemplified by the brutish PW Digital Gateway.
This proposal has been extraordinarily contentious since it first darkened our door. Citizens were horrified that government officials would promote a noxious industrial project of this scope in a sensitive urban watershed, sandwiched between a national park and a state forest, adjacent to a densely populated retirement community. It is the most spectacularly incompatible land use proposal in Prince William County history.
Co-conspirators QTS and Compass Datacenters first tried to sneak this fiasco past us under the shroud of shady non-disclosure agreements. Then they tried to shove it down our throats with the collaboration of co-opted government lackeys who ignored their own constituents in favor of corporate benefactors. Next, they tried to con us with promises of parks they weren’t paying for featuring trails no one would walk on.
The response to all their entreaties over the past 16 months has been a consistent “go away.”
The public is now delivering the same advice to the tone-deaf elected officials who have been carrying their water. It is abundantly clear that those who choose allegiance to QTS and Compass over their constituents will pay for it with their jobs and futures.
Our question to QTS and Compass is: Are we getting through to you yet? You only have contingency contracts on the land along Pageland Lane, so cut your losses and go ply your trade elsewhere.
– Bill Wright, Gainesville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.