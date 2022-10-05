There are a lot of unanswered questions about the proposal for the massive data center in our county. Questions include power and water requirements and long-term jobs created.
Studies indicate the total power requirements of a data center (servers plus HVAC and lighting) are 33 watts per square foot. The proposed PW Digital Gateway is planned for 2,100 acres, allowing 27.6 million square feet of data centers. So the power requirements can be estimated as 910 megawatts. In comparison, the Mecklenburg Power Station in southern Virginia generates 138 megawatts.
Where does the necessary power come from? Where do the high-tension power lines run – and whose property values are destroyed by these new power lines?
The heat generated by data center electronics also requires water cooling towers and massive amounts of water. In 2009, Amazon published estimates showing a 15-megawatt data center can require up to 360,000 gallons of water per day. This indicates our 910-megawatt data center may require nearly 22 million gallons of water per day.
Where does this water come from? Where do the pipelines run that carry this water? Where does the water discharge? What does this massive use of water do to our water tables and ecology?
Data centers are highly automated. Numerous case studies show that data centers create smaller numbers of jobs than factories or office properties of similar size. Most data centers today have only 30 to 50 long-term employees.
Why is the Board of County Supervisors claiming hundreds of data center jobs will be created? I think our board owes us answers to these and other questions.
– Ron Charest, Woodbridge
