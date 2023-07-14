This is how far of a reach the Rice family’s hardware store is (“Manassas fixture J.E. Rice Co. sells to Pitkin’s Hardware,” July 6-12 edition):
In the mid-1970s, while living in a brick two-story rambler on Lomond Drive in Manassas, my father went to J.E. Rice Hardware on Mathis Avenue several times a week.
As an adult, with my own residential properties, through the 1990s in Manassas and into 2000, while living in Fauquier County, and to present day, while living in Luray, I have made numerous visits to the J.E. Rice Hardware store.
Further, my son, now in his mid-30s, has also benefited many times over by visiting the J.E. Rice Hardware store. He recently moved to Wyoming, and guaranteed, if he can’t find what he needs, he calls the store, and I’ll do the pickup.
What a multi-generational icon, and a true legacy the Rice brothers inherited and continued to grow, for themselves and for all of us who took that first step into “the hardware store.”
Where will all the odds-and-ends, nuts-and-bolts and Maytag repair parts go?
– The Knaus Family
