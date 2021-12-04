I live on Hoadly Road and have been reading about data centers being built in the Rural Crescent. I don’t live in the Rural Crescent, and I don’t really go into that part of the county.
Our real estate taxes are too high. My grandson goes to school in a trailer. I drive to Maryland for work. I live with relatives to save money to buy a house, and I know a lot of people who live with their relatives for the same reason.
I don’t care much about the Rural Crescent, not only because it is like another country to me but also because I will never be able to afford a 10-acre lot there. The people I know have no clue what the Rural Crescent is and never go there either.
If data centers can help lower our taxes and get jobs in the county, then I am all for them.
Our population is growing fast and we should look at what is really important to everyone in the county. I understand why some people want to preserve our rural land, especially the people who get to live there.
It seems to me that preserving over 50% of the land in our county is out of touch with what we need and want. We don’t have to develop the whole area, but we need to be smart and make better use of a small part of the Rural Crescent, which would benefit people all over the county.
– Sanders Chandler, Manassas
