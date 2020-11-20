I’m 17, a Boy Scout from Troop 91 and a lifelong baseball player.
I'm writing in regards to your article titled, “Manassas baseball league, city to discuss plans for fields” (Page 1, Oct. 22, 2020). I played for the Greater Manassas Baseball League for about eight years, and with all the fun and memorable experiences I had playing baseball there I definitely think the fields are worth saving.
Recreational activities like baseball are great for the community and I think everyone should get the opportunity to play. If the fields weren't able to be relocated, most of the 800 kids who play there wouldn't be able to play baseball.
Hopefully the city decides not to sell the land, or at least plans to build the league new fields at Dean Park. Thank you for writing this article and spreading more awareness about this important issue.
Luke James
Bristow
