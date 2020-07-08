Editor: The Arlington School Board’s renaming of Washington-Lee High School was autocratic, manipulative, adversarial and punitive.
In retrospect, though, they unwittingly did the W-L community a favor.
They triggered a process that effectively encouraged friends of Washington-Lee to relive memories of the school’s many fine moments in history identifiable with the school name.
Had the board not acted when it did, the school’s memorable moments would have been ignominiously swept under history’s rug of a scorned and forgotten name by the gathering consensus to repudiate the odious legacy of the Confederacy.
Donald Morey, Arlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.