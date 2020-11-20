I grew up in Woodbridge, and in such a diverse town, people care about politics and are engaged locally as much as they are nationally.
But more importantly, I know how generous people here are and how much they care for each other and want beneficial political action on issues that relate to everyone. In that spirit, I would like to share what I’ve learned about the Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress and ask my community here for more bipartisanship in their political conversations.
I have worked with local and state representatives and saw firsthand the barriers to getting things done in Congress. The Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress, a committee of equal parts Republican and Democrat, unanimously passed 97 recommendations, with 29 through legislation to help Congress be more transparent and increase bipartisanship.
Their mission was to make Congress work better, and they made progress. As a student and young person who just voted in my first presidential election, I am hopeful for a future where bipartisanship will prioritize creating an efficient, modernized government for the people.
An easy way to get this bipartisan conversation started is to follow Rep. Derek Kilmer, chair of the Select Committee, on social media to stay informed on the progress of recommendations, along with engaging with other bipartisan or nonpartisan groups like FixUS or the Partnership for Public Service.
Zainab Syed, Woodbridge
Intern at the Partnership for Public Service
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.