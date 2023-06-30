Acacia James’ April 3 piece about the challenges the older-adult population in Northern Virginia face (“Report highlights challenges for Northern Virginia's older-adult population”) had me thinking about ways we can support these individuals through smart housing choices. We need to take care of these members of our communities, and one way is by planning now for future generations of older Americans.
We know that most older adults want to stay in their homes, so now is the time to think about innovative ways this can happen while keeping homes livable and affordable through all life stages. Smart housing and building choices are available, and more should consider using concrete for their building plans.
According to the Virginia Ready Mixed Concrete Association, concrete helps save between 5% and 8% in yearly energy expenses compared to softwood lumber, a direct positive impact on residents’ ability to actually afford to comfortably stay in their homes as they age.
The use of concrete is also one way to ensure the safety and longevity of housing units. Concrete requires minimal upkeep, saving owners costs on maintenance, another important factor in affordability and accessibility.
These same benefits apply to older adults who do not stay in their own homes and move into assisted-living and senior living facilities. The cost savings for landlords and companies who own these facilities are significant and enticing, and they can keep prices affordable for the community.
As we continue to support our older adult population, let’s not forget the choices that will set up future generations of older Virginians for success.
– Mike Thompson Arlington
Thompson is a board member of the Virginia Ready Mixed Concrete Association and vice president and general manager of the Mideast Division of Vulcan Materials Co.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.