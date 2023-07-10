Residents of Prince William and the cities and towns within, a very important election is coming up that you need to be aware of and that is for the commonwealth's attorney.
All politics aside, please ignore the letters D and R by the names of the incumbent, Amy Ashworth, and her challenger, Matt Lowery. The crime stats will tell you all you need to know. It is important to get out and vote for Lowery and allow him to reign in the out-of-control crime Ashworth has not shown an interest in stemming.
Your safety may depend on it.
– Wayne Stewart, Edinburg
Crime rates were higher ten years ago, and much, much, higher 30 years ago. However, actual data shows that suburban counties that vote Democrat have higher median incomes (Brookings, Forbes) and fewer gun related deaths (Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health).
