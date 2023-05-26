The Bel Air Woman’s Club would like to thank InsideNoVa, the Prince William County Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism, and the Gar-Field High School Administration and Audio Department for their sponsorship and support of the 45th annual Prince William Regional Spelling Bee.
The spelling bee was hosted by The Bel Air Woman’s Club at Gar-Field High School on March 21, with 45 spellers from local schools competing. Following many spelling rounds, Siya Sampath, a 9-year-old from J.W. Alvey Elementary School was declared the 2023 winner. Siya will be sponsored by InsideNoVa to participate in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in late May and early June.
The woman’s club would also like to congratulate InsideNoVa on its 10-year anniversary as a weekly newspaper in Prince William. These sponsors enable the continuation of the spelling bee, and the woman’s club is grateful especially to the staff of InsideNoVa.
– Karen A. Attreed, President, Bel Air Woman’s Club
