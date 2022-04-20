With the rise across the country of energy prices, directly impacting our daily lives and pocketbooks, one thing is certain – a need for a strategy that will meet demand and reduce prices.
If there is one thing we have seen so far across Virginia and throughout the rest of the United States, including in Washington, it is that not having a strategy is not good enough for the American people and the world.
Politicians continue to talk about best ways to reduce energy prices, yet we have seen no action. It seems they have forgotten we need a strategy to combat this challenge, not more talk. We talked when we canceled Keystone XL, we talked when we paused offshore drill leasing, and we are still talking now.
But for what?
Energy prices continue to rise, and the need for an immediate strategy is evident. What we have run into as a country is a lack of investment in what makes our country so resilient to global events – energy. Energy companies have been attacked by bad policies that have shut their doors, not expanded energy production.
What we need now is an energy strategy that prioritizes domestic oil and gas production to decrease prices and help meet demand, not more policies that hurt an industry that gives us so much.
– Grayce McAllister, Arlington
