You can tell it’s election season. Our elected officials are busily covering over the misdeeds of their tenures and repackaging themselves as faithful servants of the people.
Look at the creative ways they try to exploit your inattention. Did you know that our Board of County Supervisors has authorized a water study of the Occoquan watershed, a sustainability commission report and a revised noise ordinance and are considering enhanced building code standards for data centers?
The results are due back about the same time as they finish pouring cement for the millions of square feet of data centers they already rushed to approve.
You’d think if they were really interested in what they claim, they might have looked into these issues before sealing our fates with their predetermined decisions. After all, there were certainly enough informed citizens lining up at public comment time pleading for them to do so. They finally got the message after the damage was done. Better late than never.
For the next few months of election season, you will hear nothing but accomplishments from this board. Just don’t look too closely out your car window, and, in some neighborhoods, don’t even look out your back door, or you will see the reality of their “accomplishments.”
Chair Ann Wheeler is the chief practitioner of the drive-by photo op and the innocuous “proclamation.” Throw in buttering up a few select community members with appointments to commissions (our equivalent of ambassadorships) and you’ve built a superficial following.
How’s that working for us?
– Paula Daly, Gainesville
