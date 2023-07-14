The Prince William Board of County Supervisors spent a lot of time and energy to ensure that housing was a priority in the Comprehensive Plan last year, but this was only the first step in addressing our shortage of 8,800 affordable housing units.
Now we need to get to work building this much-needed housing. I urge the board to prioritize and support applications for affordable housing.
The housing shortage is particularly hard for those who need affordable housing in our county. Virginia’s Joint Legislative and Audit Review Commission found that the county is short 8,800 rental units. The state’s own report showed that 50% of the county’s renters are “cost burdened,” meaning they spend more than 30% of their income on housing.
This is unacceptable. That’s why I joined Families for Affordable Housing – to combine forces with other housing advocates and campaign for action to meet our growing affordable housing crisis.
Families for Affordable Housing urges the board to take action now by prioritizing and supporting applications to build affordable housing.
– Joanne Ferrell, Woodbridge
